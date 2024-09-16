ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $142,000 Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after acquiring an additional 239,665 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 170,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after acquiring an additional 268,292 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $49.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

