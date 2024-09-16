iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lessened by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,477,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,567,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

IJR stock opened at $114.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.