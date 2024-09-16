Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,254,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 1,570,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,544.0 days.

Nihon M&A Center Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of NHMAF opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Nihon M&A Center has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.87.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.