Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $569.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.