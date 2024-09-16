BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,436 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 736.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $145,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE MUI opened at $12.50 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

