NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Short Interest Update

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.91. 38,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. NewLake Capital Partners has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

NewLake Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

