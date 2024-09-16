Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Down 29.5% in August

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Leafly Stock Up 31.6 %
Leafly stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Leafly has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.
Leafly Company Profile
