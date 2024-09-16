Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $29.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,575,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day moving average of $162.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

