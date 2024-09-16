Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after buying an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

