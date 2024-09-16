Financial Perspectives Inc Buys 97 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VTV opened at $171.43 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day moving average of $162.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

