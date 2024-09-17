AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in August

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

