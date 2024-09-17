ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $94.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ANIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,007 shares of company stock worth $4,089,790. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

