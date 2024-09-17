Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.2 days.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
Shares of RAFLF stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Raffles Medical Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.
About Raffles Medical Group
