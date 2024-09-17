Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,587,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 2,198,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.6 days.

Capital Power Stock Down 1.1 %

Capital Power stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. 1,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,327. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

