Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,587,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 2,198,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.6 days.
Capital Power Stock Down 1.1 %
Capital Power stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. 1,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,327. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.
About Capital Power
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.