Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 17,551 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 2.4% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 151,025 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 164,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

