Dravo Bay LLC Purchases 4,562 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,596,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,281,000 after purchasing an additional 108,583 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,610,000 after buying an additional 2,119,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after acquiring an additional 865,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 743,218 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

