Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 22,785 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

