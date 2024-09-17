Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

