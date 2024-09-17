Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $130.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $114.03 and last traded at $113.74. Approximately 2,349,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,764,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.71.
XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.24.
Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $448.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
