Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 886,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,637,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 909,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.