Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 886,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,637,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 909,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 158.0% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,536,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

