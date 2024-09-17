OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 20,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at $66,523,062.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,178. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.
