OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 20,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at $66,523,062.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,178. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

