Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 341 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,460 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,804,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,147,000 after purchasing an additional 304,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

