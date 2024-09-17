iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.4% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $553.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.79. The company has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

