Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Neste Oyj Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

About Neste Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.