Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Neste Oyj Trading Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.
About Neste Oyj
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neste Oyj
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Boston Scientific: Why This MedTech Giant Isn’t Slowing Down
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Beat Market Volatility and Boost Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.