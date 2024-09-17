Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster Sells 11,950 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -829.29, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $73.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,858,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 45.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 18.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 794,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Nutanix by 34.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 647,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after acquiring an additional 167,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

