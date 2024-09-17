One Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,872 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,483,000 after buying an additional 765,084 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,697,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,500,000 after buying an additional 179,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,696,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,525,000 after buying an additional 642,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,311,000 after buying an additional 698,560 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

