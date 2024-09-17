Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Up 21.8% in August

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 11,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,595. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Biora Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

