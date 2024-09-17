KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.36

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 10193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

KBC Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that KBC Group NV will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

