Plancorp LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,625 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Plancorp LLC owned about 4.17% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $83,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

LRGF stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

