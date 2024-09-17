Plancorp LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $313.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.33.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

