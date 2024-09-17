Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,216 First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGSFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTGS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 296,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a market cap of $572.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.