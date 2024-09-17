Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,216 First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTGS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 296,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a market cap of $572.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

