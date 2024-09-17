Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $394.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.84. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $417.46.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.88.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

