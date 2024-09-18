Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Purchases 15,000 Shares

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$11,250.00 ($7,601.35).

Advance ZincTek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Advance ZincTek Company Profile

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

