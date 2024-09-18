Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Damian Banks Purchases 45,845 Shares of Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks acquired 45,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$20,217.65 ($13,660.57).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Damian Banks purchased 139,052 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$61,321.93 ($41,433.74).

Kip McGrath Education Centres Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.57.

About Kip McGrath Education Centres

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides tutoring services in Australasia, Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services. It also sells and services to franchise network.

