Renee R. Anderson Sells 974 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $17,532.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.67.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
