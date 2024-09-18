Renee R. Anderson Sells 974 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $17,532.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 151.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

