Lingotto Investment Management LLP Takes $5.34 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,359,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $21,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar Stock Performance
Shares of FSLR stock opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.19 and its 200 day moving average is $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
