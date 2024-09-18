SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,903 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $111,255,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $3,950,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 82.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 621,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 281,582 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 399,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 114.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

