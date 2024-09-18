Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $676.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.