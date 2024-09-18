VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $233.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

