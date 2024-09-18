Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.00

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 1389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Stock Average Calculator
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.