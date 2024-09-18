Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.00

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 1389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 610,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

