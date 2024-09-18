Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWAHY opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.56. Daiwa House Industry has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DWAHY

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.