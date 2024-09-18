VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in VeriSign by 117.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in VeriSign by 55.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

