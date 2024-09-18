5,015 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,168,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,006,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after purchasing an additional 36,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $135.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

