Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on the stock.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 8.80 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £71.30 million, a PE ratio of -295.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.46. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14 ($0.18).
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
