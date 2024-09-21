Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on the stock.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 8.80 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £71.30 million, a PE ratio of -295.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.46. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14 ($0.18).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

