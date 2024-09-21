Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.11. Agronomics has a 1-year low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 14.01 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of £53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

