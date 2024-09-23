Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $48.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Benchmark cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 3.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

