Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) PT at $46.75

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,355 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPH opened at $45.01 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

