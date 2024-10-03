Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Acuity Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $16.00-17.50 EPS.
AYI stock opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.76 and its 200-day moving average is $253.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $156.84 and a 1 year high of $303.04.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.88%.
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.
