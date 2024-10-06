Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.60 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$597.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$12.59.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

