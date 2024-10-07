Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $140.04 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $156.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.79.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,426,029.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 212.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,467,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 43.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

